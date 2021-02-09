Zambia gesture cheers AU commissioner

BENEDICT TEMBO, Lusaka

AFRICAN Union Commissioner for Economic Development, Trade, Industry and Mining Albert Muchanga says Zambia stands to benefit in several ways from depositing the instrument of ratification of African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

“At the political level, the country re-affirms her commitment to the principles and purposes of the African Union. At the economic level, the country will expand her policy space for rapid socio-economic development. It will open up possibilities for inter-country linkages through expanded development of infrastructure,” Mr Muchanga, one of Zambia’s longest-serving economic diplomats, said in an interview on Saturday.

Government deposited the instrument of ratification of AfCFTA at the just-ended 34th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government Summit and the 38th Session of the Executive Council of Ministers in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Mr Muchanga said depositing the instrument of ratification of AfCFTA will also open up new possibilities for export diversification and