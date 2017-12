NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT, in partnership with Germany, will next year set up 100 megawatts mini-solar power plants across Zambia.

Minister of Energy David Mabumba said a pre-bid meeting will be held next month for investors interested in setting up the plants in various parts of the country.

Mr Mabumba said this in a statement yesterday.

“I call upon Zambian entrepreneurs in the energy sector to participate in this tender,” he said.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/