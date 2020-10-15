Zambia, France talk opportunities

NANCY MWAPE, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT has called on French companies to tap into Zambia’s silver lining investment opportunities in economic sectors to produce more value-added products.

Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry Christopher Yaluma said like most economies in the world, Zambia has experienced a slowdown in economic activity due to coronavirus.

To mitigate against its adverse impact, Mr Yaluma said Government has continued to implement positive and forward-looking economic and investment climate policies aimed at creating an enabling business environment for economic recovery and building entrepreneurship resilience.

“Despite the challenges being caused by the pandemic, Zambia still presents a silver lining and remains open for investment and CLICK TO READ MORE