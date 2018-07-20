Zambia firm on tough economic decisions

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

ZAMBIA’S domestic revenues were above target by 3.3 percent for the first half of 2018 and preliminary estimates for income and grants during this period amounted to K25.07 billion, which falls within projections.Minister of Finance Margaret Mwanakatwe said yesterday during a 2018 mid-year economic brief that there was, however, lower than target performance in some revenue categories such as the income tax, customs and excise duties, export duties, non-tax revenues and grants.

She also said that the country’s foreign currency reserve as at the end of last month was US$1.82 billion.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/