Zambia finishes third overall at CANA gala

ROBINSON KUNDA, OYDC Swimming Pool

Lusaka

ZAMBIA finished third at the CANA Zone Four swimming gala with sensational swimmers Cole Mulenga and Sibongile Miti hauling several gold medals and an array of silver and bronze. Mulenga minted seven gold, three silver and two bronze medals while Miti got five gold, two silver and a bronze. Cole, who emerged as the overall best swimmer in the under-12 category, described his performance as amazing but said he was not surprised because he had prepared himself adequately for the competition. The Tanzania-based swimmer said his eyes are now fixed on competing in the FINA Championship slated for South Africa next year. "I am very happy with my performance," the 12-year-old said. "It's my first time to compete in this competition and winning medals like this is amazing. I'll keep on working hard and am hoping for the best in the next competition." Zimbabwe successfully defended the regional competition while Mozambique finished as runners-up. After four days of competing, Zimbabwe amassed 2,735 points to