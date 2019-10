DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

ZAMBIA at the weekend settled for eighth position at the just ended All Africa Golf Championship in Mauritius.

The team comprising Patrick Chanda, Gabriel Chibale, Denmark Mulambo and Timothy Sondashi grossed 919 points after four rounds.

Predominant champions South Africa retained the title on 27 under par with 837 points, while hosts Mauritius finished second with 883 points.