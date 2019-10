DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

ZAMBIA and Botswana will today meet for the third time in two months as the neighbours battle for a slot at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The She-polopolo thumped Botswana 4-0 in a Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) Women Championship semi-final match in Port Elizabeth, South Africa, in August.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/