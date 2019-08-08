Zambia face Botswana, eye COSAFA final

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe and KELLY NJOMBO, Lusaka

TWO days after settling for a barren draw, Zambia and Botswana will today renew their rivalry when they clash in the semi-finals of the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) Women Championship in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.

The teams were in Group B and tied on seven points apiece but leaders Zambia had a healthier goal aggregate while Botswana advanced as the second best-placed side.