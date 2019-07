ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

ZAMBIA will start the ball rolling in the Cameroon 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying race with a tough away fixture against champions Algeria.

According to the fixtures released by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Zambia will be away to Algeria on November 11 while Botswana will host Zimbabwe in the other Group H encounter.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/