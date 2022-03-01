Zambia exports to EU hit K7 billion

NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Lusaka

ZAMBIA'S exports to countries in the European Union (EU) increased to K7.8 billion in 2021 from K3.4 billion in 2020. According to trade data obtained from the Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry, some of the goods exported to the EU include refined copper cathodes, waste and tobacco, fresh cut roses, plates of refined copper, vegetables and precious stones. Major importers of Zambia's products are Luxembourg, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, Italy and Germany while Lithuania is the least consumer of the goods and raw materials. The country's imports from the EU have continued to increase over the past few years. In 2021, imports from EU countries were valued at K397 million from K181 million in 2020. The imports include mining equipment, machinery used in road works and maintenance, dumpers, rubbers, pneumatic tyres and