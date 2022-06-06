Zambia, eSwatini seal tourism, politics deals

MACKSON WASAMUNU,

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Manzini, Lusaka

ZAMBIA and the Kingdom of eSwatini have signed two memorandums of understanding (MoUs) in tourism and politics.

The first MoU establishes a comprehensive consultative mechanism where the two countries will share information on various issues which may be political, economic or cultural in nature. In the second MoU, the two countries have pledged to establish a legal framework in the promotion of tourism marketing and cultural tourism and staff exchange. Minister of Tourism Rodney Sikumba signed on behalf of Zambia while eSwatini’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Thulisile Dladla signed for her country. President Hakainde Hichilema and King Mswati witnessed the event. And speaking during a State banquet hosted in his honour, President Hichilema said he is determined to work with as many countries as possible to promote intra-Africa trade.

The head of State said Africa will only prosper if countries work together to develop themselves. He said before African nations seek for help from outside, they need to exhaust all available options within the continent. The head of State said Zambia and eSwatini signed some MoUs in the 1970s, but they did not achieve their purpose. President Hichilema implored ministers and technocrats in the two countries to ensure they actualise the newly-signed MoUs. He thanked King Mswati for having played a key role in the transition period after Zambia’s general election on August 12 last year. The President said the Eswatini monarch was instrumental behind the scenes for facilitating a smooth transition after a heated election. And King Mswati described the President’s visit as important because CLICK TO READ MORE