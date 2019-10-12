Zambia embracing all investors – Lungu

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT will not align itself to any particular investor but will continue working with all of them so that Zambians can benefit from their investments, President Edgar Lungu has said.

Speaking during the opening of the US$37.5 million National Milling Corporation (NMC) milling plant in Lilayi yesterday, the President said Government wants open dialogue to encourage public and private sector partnerships.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/