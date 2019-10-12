News

Zambia embracing all investors – Lungu

October 12, 2019
FROM left: President Edgar Lungu, National Milling Corporation managing director David Bosse, Minister of Agriculture Michael Katambo, American Embassy deputy Chief of Mission Martin Dale and Seaboard Corporation vice-president Ralph Moss during the commissioning of the milling plant in Lilayi yesterday. PICTURE: MACKSON WASAMUNU

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka
GOVERNMENT will not align itself to any particular investor but will continue working with all of them so that Zambians can benefit from their investments, President Edgar Lungu has said.
Speaking during the opening of the US$37.5 million National Milling Corporation (NMC) milling plant in Lilayi yesterday, the President said Government wants open dialogue to encourage public and private sector partnerships.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

