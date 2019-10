MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

ZAMBIA 3 MALAWI 2

ZAMBIA yesterday conceded for the first time at the ongoing Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) Junior Championship as they overcame Malawi to finish the group stage with a 100 percent record.

It was a day to forget for debutant goalkeeper David Minganja, whose howler gifted Malawi the lifeline before substitute Peter Chikola secured full points for Zambia.