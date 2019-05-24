Zambia, Egypt Bilateral ties forged before birth

MWAPE MWENYA, Lusaka

EVEN before Zambia’s independence, the country’s liberation party, United National Independence Party (UNIP) had an office in Cairo, Egypt.

Wilted Phiri, who later became Minister of Foreign Affairs and Director-General of the Zambia Security and Intelligence Service (ZSIS), was the UNIP representative and he used to produce a lot of literature for the party and external political liberation broadcasts for Cairo Radio.

The UNIP office in Cairo was facilitated by then Egyptian President Gamal Abdul Nasser, who enjoyed good relations with first President Kenneth Kaunda. In fact, Dr Kaunda was a frequent visitor to Cairo.

Following Zambia’s independence, Rupiah Banda, who later became Zambia’s fourth President, was appointed the country’s first Ambassador to Egypt.

Egypt built its embassy here three months after Zambia's independence, and by January 1965, it was fully functional with Hasan Abdel starting work in February as Egypt's first Ambassador to Zambia. Since then, 16 individuals have served as Egypt's ambassadors to Zambia.