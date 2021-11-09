Zambia earns praise on market transparency

TRYNESS TEMBO,Lusaka

ZAMBIA has been ranked seventh on Absa Africa Market Index as a preferred investment destination on the continent due to improved market transparency and macro-economic opportunities. Absa Africa Market Index measures improvements in market frameworks of different countries which allow investors to easily access their markets.

Out of the 23 African countries, Zambia has been ranked number seven, moving up two places from last year's number nine. The index uses six pillars to measure the performances of the countries, namely market depth, access to foreign exchange, capacity of local investors, macro-economic opportunities, market transparency and the tax and regulatory environment. It is produced by Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum (OMFIF), an independent forum for central banking, economic policy and public investment. According to the fifth edition of Absa Africa Market Index, Zambia has moved up two places in ranking. "While some might find it disheartening to