Zambia, DRC sign MoU for road project

November 28, 2019
1 Min Read
Housing and Infrastructure Development Minister Vincent Mwale with DRC Vice Premier and Minister of Infrastructure Sunzhel Ngoopos at the signing ceremony. Picture: Lusaka Times

THE governments of Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the joint management of the Kasomeno- Mwenda Public Private Partnership road project.
Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Development Vincent Mwale signed on behalf of Zambia, while his DRC counterpart Willy Ngoopos signed for his country.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

