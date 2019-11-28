Zambia, DRC sign MoU for road project

THE governments of Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the joint management of the Kasomeno- Mwenda Public Private Partnership road project.

Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Development Vincent Mwale signed on behalf of Zambia, while his DRC counterpart Willy Ngoopos signed for his country.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/