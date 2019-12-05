Zambia, DRC ponder Luapula, Lubumbashi road project

ESTHER MSETEKA, Lusaka

ZAMBIA and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) are expected to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to facilitate for the construction of a US$600 million road project.

The project will include a road, bridge and a one-stop border facility.

Luapula Province Minister Nickson Chilangwa said the construction of a road from Lubumbashi to Luapula Province will provide a shorter and more efficient route between the two countries CLICK TO READ MORE