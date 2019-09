NANCY MWAPE, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT has submitted a draft memorandum of understanding (MoU) report to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to facilitate for maize export to avert smuggling.

Millers Association of Zambia (MAZ) president Andrew Chintala said the MoU once signed will unlock trade between Zambia and DRC.