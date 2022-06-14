Zambia demands WTO waiver on vaccines

EMELDA MWITWA, Geneva, Switzerland

ZAMBIA has demanded that the World Trade Organisation (WTO) conference taking place here must agree on a waiver for trade-related intellectual property rights (TRIPs) for COVID-19 vaccines to enable Africa to produce her own serums. Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry Chipoka Mulenga notes that the world is facing an unprecedented health crisis from COVID-19 needing a coordinated response at global level. In a video address to the WTO 12th Ministerial Conference here, Mr Mulenga said Zambia believes the attainment of global COVID-19 vaccine equality is critical because the global village is inter-connected. The minister observed that with CLICK TO READ MORE