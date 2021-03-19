NANCY SIAME
Lusaka
ZAMBIA’S public external debt was US$12.74 billion as at end of December 2020, and not US$27 billion as recently reported by some sections of the media.
The Ministry of Finance has said Government has continued taking necessary steps to reach debt sustainability.
This is according to a statement by the ministry yesterday.
“Recent reports in some sections of the Zambian media have incorrectly claimed that the Zambian government’s external debt was US$27 billion in 2019.
“The claim was based on a misinterpretation of the World Bank’s international debt statistics report, which was published in October 2020. CLICK
Zambia debt $12bn, not $27bn
