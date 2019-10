DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

EITHER Zambia or Mozambique will today have their name etched on the winners’ trophy when they clash in the Council of Southern African Football Associations (COSAFA) Junior Championship final at Mpira Stadium in Blantyre, Malawi.

To get this far, Zambia ousted defending champions Angola 2-0 in a semi-final match on Friday while Mozambique beat eSwatini 1-0.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/