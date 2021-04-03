Zambia celebrates Wina at 80

CHOMBA MUSIKA

Lusaka

SOCIAL media was awash yesterday with messages of love and admiration for Zambia’s first female Vice-President Inonge Wina, who celebrated her 80th birthday.

Several online platforms, politicians and virtual media influencers wished Mrs Inonge a happy birthday and God’s blessings.

In a message posted on his official Facebook page, President Edgar Lungu described Mrs Wina as an inspiration and gift to the nation.

“I take this opportunity to wish her honour, the republican Vice-President of Zambia, Mrs Inonge Mutukwa Wina a happy birthday.

“An inspiration and a gift to the nation, an icon that many turn to for guidance in public and private life,” the message, which closed with hashtag #Happybirthdayveep #BuildingZambiatogether, read in part.

President Lungu’s posting, which was accompanied by a picture of him and Mrs Wina, attracted over 16,000 reactions which include, over 2,000 love emojis and more than 3,000 comments.

“Happy birthday your honour, Mama Inonge Mutukwa Wina. You are a great mother of the nation who makes CLICK TO READ MORE