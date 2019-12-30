Zambia celebrates Christian Nation declaration

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

HUNDREDS of Zambians yesterday gathered at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross to commemorate the declaration of Zambia as a Christian nation with a call from Vice-President Inonge Wina for the declaration to be actualised.

And Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Godfridah Sumaili said Zambians should cherish the declaration of Zambia as a Christian nation because that is where the country gets its identity.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/