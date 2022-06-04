Zambia cannot afford to isolate

THERE is no country which attains meaningful development and attracts investments if its leaders do not travel to other nations for one-on-one talks with their counterparts. As chief marketing officer, the head of State of any nation has an obligation to market his country to the international community on behalf of citizens. Since assuming office last year, President Hakainde Hichilema has undertaken some international trips purely in efforts to attract investments, which result in job creation for our people. Unfortunately, when Mr Hichilema left for eSwatini yesterday, some critics, in their usual style of practising politics, raised eyebrows. This is despite them knowing very well that President Hichilema’s interest in international travels is attracting investments into Zambia. It should be borne in the minds of these arm-chair decriers that, as the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Stanley Kakubo, aptly put to journalists, whenever Mr Hichilema travels, the trip is business-related. Zambia has to continue laying bases for markets of its goods and services in foreign countries because this is a significant aspect of any nation’s development agenda. “As you know, the President has only been in office a few months, it’s important that he makes strategic visits to fellow heads of State,” Mr Kakubo said. And upon arrival in eSwatini at the invitation of King Mswati III, Mr Hichilema informed the nation that being a landlocked country, issues of trade and investment are key to Zambia. “This State visit is yet another illustration that we will look within Africa for social, economic, and political solutions. “We are One Zambia! One Nation and One Africa! One People! And this is evidenced by the so many similarities in culture and our ways of life,” the head of State said. Indeed, we live in a global community where no man is an island, where there is every need for heads of State to often interact and share experiences on issues pertaining to the welfare of their people. Despite Zambia being a member of international assemblages like Southern African Development Community, African Union and the United Nations on a global level, Presidents still need to visit fellow leaders to confer on trade and investments. Moreover, President Hichilema’s visit to eSwatini is timely in view of political instabilities in some parts of Mozambique. Resolving the conflict in Mozambique requires regional leaders to confer quite often because without doing so, chances are high skirmishes can spill over to neighbouring nations. While in eSwatini, President Hichilema and King Mswati III are scheduled to discuss matters of mutual interest at bilateral, regional and international levels. The two leaders will also superintend the signing of joint memorandums of understanding (MoUs) in tourism and establishment of a political consultation mechanism between Zambia and eSwatini. The MoUs are envisaged to fortify cooperation and contribute to development of the two countries’ various economic sectors. Surely, these are broad-minded engagements the two leaders are having and they far outweigh the cost of President Hichilema’s visit to eSwatini because the benefits to Zambia are enormous.

We find it hard to construe why grumblers are always quick to talk ill of Mr Hichilema’s visits to other countries to confer with fellow leaders, yet they are dumbstruck when foreign Presidents visit Zambia. Not too long ago, Rwandan President Paul Kagame was with Mr Hichilema from April 4 to 5 in Livingstone, where seven MoUs were inked between Zambia and Rwanda.

On April 29, Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi also visited Zambia and the two countries signed a number of agreements, such as the one on developing the electric vehicle batteries value chain and renewable energy.

So, let us give President Hichilema chance to explore his own avenues of attracting investments and spurring development in Zambia.