Zambia, Canada forging economic, bilateral ties

The Diplomat’s Agenda With MWAPE MWENYA

Lusaka

THE Zambia-Canada relationship has taken a new dimension in recent years, based on the need to maximise mutual economic benefit and harmonised the development agenda.

The economic, investment and trade relationship between the two countries has a diversified and growing partnership.

Canada exports explosives, iron, steel, and pharmaceutical products to Zambia, while Zambia exports precious stones, metals and tools made of base metal and cobalt, as well as honey produced in North-Western Province.

The Zambian mission in Canada is working on modalities to introduce Zambian coffee and cotton, and increase volumes of leather, handcrafts and artisan products on the Canadian market.

Zambian High Commissioner to Canada Felix Mfula explains that the major investment relation between the two countries is in the mining sector.

“There are two Canadian mining giants in Zambia – Lumwana Mine owned by Barrick Gold Corporation and Kansanshi Mine owned by First Quantum Minerals Limited. Mining remains the backbone of the Zambian economy and Canadian investments have contributed to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP), job creation and a major source of government revenue,” Mr Mfula said.

He said the two countries have continued to cooperate on political, economic and