Zambia can overcome economic stress

ZAMBIA is under stress, but not the insurmountable type.

The country’s economy has slowed down due to a number of factors. Key among them is the stressful external debt.

Fortunately, the country has the right mix of technocrats to help Zambia take the correct direction towards stabilising and strengthening the economy.

It is a direction that should consolidate the economic foundations laid in recent years, woven around infrastructure development.

Zambia needed to upgrade its infrastructure to facilitate socioeconomic development throughout the country.

This prompted the Patriotic Front administration, upon assuming power in 2011, to fast-track infrastructure development by building roads under the Link Zambia 8000 project, which was a revolution to modernise Zambia and convert it into a complete landlinked country.

The L-400 project is aimed at expanding and upgrading some Lusaka roads to bituminous standard while the Copperbelt 400 (or C-400) is designed to rehabilitate and upgrade approximately 406km of roads in the Copperbelt Province.

Government has also upgraded and built health facilities, primary and secondary schools, colleges and universities.

Other infrastructure projects include the upgrading of the Lusaka and Ndola international airports, construction and refurbishment of power and water infrastructure, among the myriad projects.

All these needed finances to be undertaken for the country to meet the developmental aspirations of an increased population and modernised society.

While a lot has been achieved in the last nine years, a lot still needs to be done for the country to be where its citizens want it to be.

The desire to continue with human and infrastructure development is there. What is lacking now is the scarcity of development financing.

The country’s high debt levels have impacted adversely on its ability to continue borrowing. Zambia now needs a bailout.

It needs to come out of this debt situation. To do this, the Ministry of Finance is expected to present a position paper to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) during the virtual consultative and information exchange mission for Zambia from June 22 to July 1, 2020.

Zambia has been in discussions with the IMF since 2016 in search of a bailout. The last engagement with the IMF executive board was in July 2019.

Given Zambia’s financial challenge, there is need to get the IMF’s financial support. That is why Minister of Finance Bwalya Ng’andu has held a meeting with his senior technocrats regarding the upcoming engagement and the need for accuracy in the production of debt-related data, firmness in the implementation of liability management measures, and a sound domestic arrears dismantling programme.

Zambia will be presenting a motivation paper to the IMF, with Dr Ng’andu pledging sustained commitment to the deceleration of public debt accumulation.

He has since appealed strongly for a close watch on external debt metrics to be maintained so that obligations that fall due are serviced in a timely manner.

A well-structured engagement strategy holds the key to the bailout.

The Ministry of Finance team must clean up all the required data requirements and ICT facilities in preparation for seamless engagement with the IMF.

There is need to prepare for the assignment in order for the country to obtain the best possible conclusive outcome on future cooperation with the IMF – considering that the 2020 projected real gross domestic product is at -3.5 percent.

The virtual consultative and information exchange mission with the IMF is part of the wider consultative meetings the Ministry of Finance has been holding with bilateral and multilateral development partners.

The consultations showcase Government’s eagerness to engage as well as an affirmation that dialogue enhances cooperation.

It helps to mutually set priorities that define collaboration between the country and its development partners such as the IMF, World Bank Group, bilateral and multilateral partners.

The scrutiny of the country’s fiscal position by domestic and international development partners is a useful performance review mechanism which helps Government to remain on a path whose target is to restore, once again, a thriving macro-economic environment and fiscal sustainability.