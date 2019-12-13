ROBINSON KUNDA, Nkoloma Stadium
Lusaka
ZAMBIA 3 ANGOLA 0
STRIKER Patrick Gondwe scored a brace as Zambia beat Angola 3-0 yesterday to reach the finals of the ongoing COSAFA Under-20 Championship where they will meet South Africa, who overcame Madagascar 5-4 on penalties after drawing 2-all in regulation time in a lunchtime kick kick-off.
Zambia coach Osward Mutapa described the game against Angola as a mini-final.
“It was a tough match but we managed to score at critical times,” he said. “Kudos to the boys CLICK TO READ MORE
Zambia books familiar foes Amajita in final
ROBINSON KUNDA, Nkoloma Stadium