Zambia books familiar foes Amajita in final

ROBINSON KUNDA, Nkoloma Stadium

Lusaka

ZAMBIA 3 ANGOLA 0

STRIKER Patrick Gondwe scored a brace as Zambia beat Angola 3-0 yesterday to reach the finals of the ongoing COSAFA Under-20 Championship where they will meet South Africa, who overcame Madagascar 5-4 on penalties after drawing 2-all in regulation time in a lunchtime kick kick-off.

Zambia coach Osward Mutapa described the game against Angola as a mini-final.

“It was a tough match but we managed to score at critical times,” he said. “Kudos to the boys CLICK TO READ MORE