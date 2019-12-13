Sport

Zambia books familiar foes Amajita in final

December 13, 2019
1 Min Read
ZAMBIA celebrates after striker Patrick Gondwe scored his second goal in the 3-0 win over Angola. PICTURE: ANGELA NTENTBUNGA

ROBINSON KUNDA, Nkoloma Stadium
Lusaka
ZAMBIA 3 ANGOLA 0
STRIKER Patrick Gondwe scored a brace as Zambia beat Angola 3-0 yesterday to reach the finals of the ongoing COSAFA Under-20 Championship where they will meet South Africa, who overcame Madagascar 5-4 on penalties after drawing 2-all in regulation time in a lunchtime kick kick-off.
Zambia coach Osward Mutapa described the game against Angola as a mini-final.
“It was a tough match but we managed to score at critical times,” he said. “Kudos to the boys CLICK TO READ MORE

