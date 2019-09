MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

MAURITIUS 0 ZAMBIA 8

STRIKER Cindy Banda yesterday scored direct from a corner at the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) Under-17 Championship as Zambia thumped hosts Mauritius to finish second in Group A behind guest side Uganda, who crushed Comoros 20-0.

And coach Kaluba Kangwa said his players have improved but need to be clinical at goal.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/