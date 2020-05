NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT has written to its lenders to consider cancelling or rescheduling loan payments to help the country sustain its debt, Minister of Finance Bwalya Ng’andu has said.

Zambia’s external debt stands at US$11.2 billion.

Dr Ng’andu said letters negotiating with lenders were sent three months ago and response has been received from some investors.

He said this when he featured on