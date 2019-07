ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

ZAMBIA will be exempted from playing in the preliminary round of the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers after maintaining the 17th position in Africa on the latest FIFA rankings.

According to the rankings released in Zurich yesterday, Zambia have maintained the 81st position in the world.

The draws will be conducted in Zurich, Switzerland, tomorrow.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/