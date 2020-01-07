Zambia, Austria sign medical Memorandum of Understanding

DOREEN NAWA, Lusaka

ZAMBIA has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Austria which will see the rehabilitation of maternity and children’s wards at the University Teaching Hospitals and Cancer Diseases Hospital in Lusaka.

Zambia’s Ambassador to Germany, Anthony Mukwita, said the MoU will help reduce maternal and infant mortality and cancer-related deaths.

This is according to a statement issued on Sunday by first secretary for press and public relations at the Zambian mission in Germany Kellys Kaunda