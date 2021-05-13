Zambia, Angola pipeline bearing fruit

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

IT COSTS Zambia about US$1.2 billion annually to importing fuel from the Middle East.

The price increass by 15 percent annually.

The import bill is high especially in the wake of the volatile exchange rate, and fuel being the lifeblood of any economy entails that Government is left with no choice but to buy the commodity regardless of the price.

Apart from the high cost of fuel hovering around US$67.62 a barrel on the international market, and a weak Kwacha, which makes it even more expensive, transportation costs are also high due to the distance from the Middle East.

These challenges could, however, become a thing of the past following the long-awaited memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Angola to develop a US$5 billion oil pipeline.

The MoU, which took 10 years to sign, was recently inked, thus paving way for the feasibility studies for the development and implementation of the Refined Petroleum Multi-Product and Natural Gas Pipeline Project (AZOP), which will go a long way in providing affordable oil for Zambia and southern Africa.

The private sector-led project being promoted by Basali ba Liseli Resources Limited will result in the importation of cheap finished petroleum products from oil-rich Angola and also accelerate regional trade.

