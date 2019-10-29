Zambia, Angola deepen bilateral relations

The Diplomat’s Agenda With BENEDICT TEMBO

Luanda

ZAMBIA and Angola share a very long border which stretches from Western Province to North-Western Province.

Along this 1,100 kilometres border, people are the same as they speak the same languages – Luvale, Lunda, Luchazi, Chokwe and Luyana.

Some of the tribes in Zambia pay homage to chiefs across the Zambian border.

Zambia’s Ambassador to Angola Lawrence Chalungumana says the border between the two countries is artificial and was a project of the colonisers.

“Historically, all liberation movements of Angola were kept in Zambia. Our history goes back before Angola got independence,” Mr Chalungumana said.

Despite sharing one of the longest borders on the continent and bilateral relations of over 40 years, there is no single road connecting Zambia to CLICK TO READ MORE