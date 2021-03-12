Zambia, Angola chat trade issues

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

ZAMBIA and Angola have agreed to speed up trade relations in the agriculture and livestock sectors to reduce the continued importation of products from Europe and South America.

Speaking yesterday during the Zambia-Angola mini-business symposium, Minister of Fisheries and Livestock Nkandu Luo and her Angolan counterpart Antonio Francisco De Assis agreed that there is need to solidify bilateral agreements signed by the heads of state from the two countries in 2019 which seek to strengthen trade relations.

Professor Luo said Zambia, which has a robust livestock sector, could export chickens and beef to CLICK TO READ MORE