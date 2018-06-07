Zambia an icon of beauty to be appreciated

Dear editor,

I READ with keen interest the feature article entitled, Fall in love with Zambia, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s holiday spot revealed from London by an unnamed reporter of the SUN UK, and would appreciate if you could grant me space in your renowned Zambia Daily Mail to react to it for two reasons.Firstly, the article carries a rallying call to one and all, to make Zambia a priority tourism destination in the southern region, because she is an enviable host of the international icon of the Victoria Falls, the Mosi- Oa-Tunya, the Smoke that thunders, with wonders!

I have totally subscribed to and agreed with this call in two of my book titles, “Zambia And Beyond, Through The Eyes Of A Poe”, and in “My Love Poems For Nature, Mother Nature!”

Between them, these titles do carry no less than three poems on the Victoria Falls, and yet another on the Queen of the Victoria Falls, the Chishimba Falls, a petite replica in a class of her own, in Kasama!

The second reason for my agreement with the psyche of the unnamed reporter is that it would not make sense for both local and international tourists not to put Zambia’s tourism spots on top of their must-visit places priority list, for doing so would make them miss out on feasting their eyes, with nostalgia, on what mother nature has on offer concerning aesthetic beauty of nature, God Himself being the generous Giver to Mother Zambia!

MEDARDO K CHALATA