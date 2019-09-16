Zambia Airways trains 25 cabin crew

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

AS THE momentum for the re-establishment of the airline gears up, Zambia Airways has dispatched 25 cabin crew members for training at the aviation academy in Ethiopia.

Zambia Airways chief executive officer Bruk Endeshaw said the crew members will undergo training for three months in readiness for the soon-to-be launched airline.

Government has partnered with Ethiopian Airlines to launch the airline at 55 percent for Zambia through the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), and 45 percent for the airline. CLICK TO READ MORE