Zambia Airways to hit skies Dec 1

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

ABOUT 27 years since it ceased taking to the skies, the dream of resuscitating the national airline is close to reality following the planned resumption of Zambia Airways Limited’s operations on December 1, initially with domestic flights to Livingstone and Ndola.

The airline was initially scheduled to start operating on October 24, 2018 but missed several deadlines, with the latest being September 30, 2021 when it was highly expected to take off.

The airline is a joint venture between Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), which has 55 percent stake, and Ethiopian Airlines Group with 45 percent of shareholding.

A statement yesterday quoted Zambia Airways Limited chief executive officer Bruk Endeshaw confirming the airline will initially start with the CLICK TO READ MORE