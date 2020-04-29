Zambia Airways dream not tenable

THE AVIATOR

THE catastrophic coronavirus crisis presents Government a perfect chance to cancel the shareholders’ agreement with Ethiopian Airlines that is aimed at ushering in a new national airline – Zambia Airways 2014 Limited.

The effects of the pandemic are so far-reaching that they render the launch of a new airline anywhere financially unviable for at least three to five years. The air transport industry dynamics have totally changed.

It is clear for all to see that the global airline industry has been dealt a devastating body blow by the coronavirus, with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) director – general and chief executive officer Alexandre Juniac announcing a few days ago that member airlines stand to lose a whopping US$252 billion in revenue…and this is just an estimate. Actual losses could be significantly higher when the organisation counts the total cost at the end of CLICK TO READ MORE