Zambia, African Parks seal $3m deal

KABANDA CHULU, Lusaka

AFRICAN Parks and Government have signed a US$3 million agreement aimed at increasing technical and financial support towards implementation of the Kafue National Park protection and development plan.

The Priority Support Plan will see the collaboration between the Department of National Parks and Wildlife (DNPW) and African Parks to set in motion activities in key areas over the next 12 months, while the parties negotiate for a long-term partnership.

During the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) yesterday, Minister of Tourism and Arts Ronald Chitotela said the agreement will help the country realise the potential of the Kafue National Park as one of Zambia’s prime tourist destinations and an internationally-renowned wildlife sanctuary.

“It is essential that we invest in the protection of our wildlife and CLICK TO READ MORE