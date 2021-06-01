Zambia about to cross COVID red line

PRISCILLA MWILA,Lusaka

A CRITICAL analysis of the coronavirus evolution in Zambia has shown that the country is likely to be in a very undesirable situation in the coming weeks following an increase in daily cases.

The study has also indicated that the country is on the verge of entering the third wave of the global pandemic as evidenced by the spike in infections. Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary technical services Kennedy Malama said transmission of infections can only stop if preventive interventions are heightened. “We will continue to critically analyse the evolving epidemiological picture to inform our country’s preparedness, disease intelligence and response,” he said. In the COVID-19 update yesterday, Dr Malama said the country anticipates to receive 100,000 doses of Sinopharm, which was pledged by China. He said the consignment is set to benefit 50,000 people, being a two-dose vaccine.

Zambia has recorded 213 COVID-19 cases out of 3,642 tests done in 24 hours before yesterday, increasing the cumulative number to 95,263. The country recorded three deaths, two at Levy Mwanawasa University Teaching Hospital and