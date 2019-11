MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

ZAMBIA 19 GHANA 7

ZAMBIA yesterday started their quest to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with a bang after butchering Ghana to advance to the group stage of the Africa Cup Men’s Seven’s tournament.

With a slot in the group stage at stake, Zambia showed real intent in this pre-group stage encounter at Bosman Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, as they ran riot against Ghana.