Zambia 5th largest premium contributor

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

OVER US$10 million has been underwritten from the Zambian market by the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) region reinsurance company, ZE-PRE, making the country the fifth largest premium contributor.

But ZE-PRE says the local reinsurance market has not achieved its full potential due to stiff competition from foreign players, thus the need to reserve some classes of reinsurance for local firms.

ZE-PRE Zambia assistant director Shipango Muteto said the company last year provided reinsurance cover, which covered sectors including mining, energy, and CLICK TO READ MORE