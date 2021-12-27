Zambezi Portland CEO, 3 others nabbed

CHIMWEMWE MWALE, Ndola

ZAMBEZI Portland Cement (ZPC) chief executive officer Phesto Musonda and three others have been arrested for allegedly taking part in a fracas at the cement factory in Ndola last week during which about 30 vehicles and other property were destroyed. Last Tuesday, about 30 vehicles, closed circuit television cameras and a gate were damaged by suspected political party cadres who barged into the cement factory car park and broke vehicles belonging to workers. The party cadres later attempted to break into the company premises but alert police officers thwarted their unruliness. Copperbelt Province deputy commanding officer Tresphord Kasale said among the arrested is ZPC major shareholder and CEO Mr Musonda, of house number 28 Kabelenga Road in Kansenshi. Mr Kasale said in an interview yesterday that others apprehended with Mr Musonda are Jimmy Kalunga, a businessman of house number one Nsaka Road in Itawa and Mwila Maonde, 36, also a businessman of house number 828 in Bwana Mkubwa. The fourth arrested suspect is 56-year-old Geoffrey Chisala, a businessman of house number six Mwasumina Road in Itawa. “The four suspects are facing the charge of proposing violence,” Mr Kasale said.

He said all the four suspects have been released on police bond and they will appear in court on January 10 next year. The four were implicated in a brawl which took place at ZPC plant in which property