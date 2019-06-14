Zambezi Festival set for Mbamba Island

NDANGWA MWITTAH, Livingstone

WHAT is needed: tent; mattress and bedding; toiletries; torch; towel; footwear; camping chair; and beach umbrella.

These are the essentials for this year’s Zambezi Shores Music Festival which is planned for September on Mbamba Island in the lower Zambezi.

“2018 gave you a taste of the Zambezi River with the sun setting over the valley to set the stage for a unique music festival,” the Zambezi Shores Festival website reads.

"This year we are amplifying the experience with the biggest sandbank party that the Zambezi has ever seen! With a mix of over 20 South African and Zambian artists to keep you entertained…