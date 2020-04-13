Zambeef turns to mask production

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

WITH demand for protective masks on the rise in the wake of coronavirus, Zambeef’s shoe division, Zamshu, has started manufacturing the items.

A total of 25,000 protective masks will be manufactured over the next eight weeks.

Zamshu general manager Richard Franklin said the company is using its stitching expertise to make thousands of face masks to help protect people from COVID-19.

The company has bought fabric worth