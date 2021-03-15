Zambeef tips agro sector

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

THE success of Zambia’s agriculture sector requires concerted effort from all stakeholders, Zambeef Plc chief executive officer Walter Roodt says.

Mr Roodt said although Zambia is a shining example of a well-managed agriculture sector in the region due to sound policies, industry bodies and other stakeholders need to pull in the same direction in ensuring that the industry thrives and contributes significantly to Zambia’s economic transformation.

“The reality is that if agriculture is to succeed within the economy, all the stakeholders and the Government, with stable policies, industry bodies like the Millers Association of Zambia and Zambia National Farmers’ Union, need to play an integral role together to make sure that the sector can thrive,” he said.

Speaking during the Zambia-Angola mini-business symposium on Thursday, Mr Roodt said as the country looks to accelerate exports of agricultural commodities within the region, concerted effort will be required to CLICK TO READ MORE