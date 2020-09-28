Zambeef pats State on back

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

ZAMBEEF says Government’s move to increase import duty on livestock products will unlock local capacity, which has for a long time been hampered by the influx of imports.

On Friday, Minister of Finance Bwalya Ng’andu, in his 2021 national budget presentation, announced that Government will increase import duty to 40 percent from 25 percent on agro-products such as beef and pork, and chicken and their processed chicken products.

Others are fish imported from outside the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) to boost local production.

Zambeef chief executive officer Walter Roodt said import duties are the first step towards fully tapping into the potential of Zambia feeding itself and the region at large.

"We have been asking for this for a long time; farming will again become profitable. Zambeef is pleased with Government's move to create an enabling environment to grow and