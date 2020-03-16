News

Zam-Zim railways plan $23 million hotel

March 16, 2020
1 Min Read
THE rehabilitated section of the inter-mine railway line at KCM's Cop Two open pit mine.

CHIMWEMWE MWALE, Victoria Falls
ZAMBIA Railways Limited and National Railways of Zimbabwe are considering building a hotel in Victoria Falls Town and a diagnostic medical centre in Lusaka through private financing.
The hotel is estimated to cost US$23 million and land for its building has been identified, while the cost of a diagnostic medical centre in Zambia is yet to be established.
This came to light here yesterday during the council of ministers’ meeting, which was also attended by  CLICK TO READ MORE

