Zam-Zim place Batoka project top

NDANGWA MWITTAH, Victoria Falls Town, Zimbabwe

THE Council of Ministers of the Zambezi River Authority (ZRA) that met here on Friday has unanimously agreed to prioritise the implementation of the Batoka Gorge Hydro Electric scheme whose total budget has been projected at US$5 billion.Once complete, the Batoka Gorge Hydro Electric Power Station will generate 2,400 Mega Watts of electricity in total, 1,200 Mega Watts apiece.

The delayed 35th meeting that was initially supposed to be held in December 2017 took place last Friday at the Elephant Hills Resort and was attended by both Zambia and Zimbabwe's ministers of Energy Mathew Nkhuwa, who was the chairperson, and Simon Khaya-Moyo, respectively, and ministers of Finance Margaret Mwanakatwe for Zambia and Patrick Chinamasa for Zimbabwe.