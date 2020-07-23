ZAM, CUTS for IMF bailout

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

THE private sector and civil society have called for the International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout to boost liquidity and restore investor confidence in the market.

Zambia Association of Manufacturers (ZAM) chief executive officer Florence Muleya said yesterday at a Consumer Unity Trust Society (CUTS) media briefing on enhancing prudent public debt management in Zambia that as the country grapples with the effects of the coronavirus, an IMF package cannot be overemphasised.

Ms Muleya said liquidity that will come from the package will help Government to pay outstanding arrears to suppliers and value added tax refunds to mining companies.

"This will increase production for the private sector, especially now that the country is dealing with the effects of